Following International Women’s Day, Facebook honours women in Sub Saharan Africa who have been making a difference in their communities.

With 2020’s theme for International Women’s Day being #EqualforEqual, Facebook shines a light on female leaders in Africa, honouring them for bringing people together, making an impact among communities and inspiring others to change the narrative in Africa.

“Every day, all around the globe, and specifically here in Africa, we see women on our platform supporting one another through events and fundraisers, connecting through groups, growing communities and building livelihoods through their small businesses. The narrative of the African woman is one of strength, determination and creativity. We’re proud to continue to support and celebrate all women who continue to achieve so much by utilising the power of their voices through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp,” commented Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Africa, Facebook Inc.

All over the continent, African women are using Facebook to create movements for social change, as well as building successful businesses that inspire others.

Among those honoured by Facebook include:

Peculiar Ediomo-Abasi (Nigeria)

A leader within the technology industry. Peculiar Ediomo-Abasi was part of the hackathon team that developed blockchain solutions to address violence against women.

Gertrude Nyenyeshi (Kenya)

Gertrude Nyenyeshi, a web and mobile designer who develops digital skills within her local developer community.

Edidiong Asikpo (Nigeria)

Edidiong Asikpo, a software engineer and developer. She is a leader of Facebook’s Developer Circle in Uyo, and is part of SheCodeAfrica and Women Will communities that inspire women to start a career in the technology industry.

Nadine Maselesele (South Africa)

Nadine Maselesele is the Founder of Salt River High Tutoring and built a computer lab for her former high school.

Korie Betty Maru (Kenya)

Korie Betty Maru, the Founder of Digital Farmers Kenya. The group shares advice and farming technologies for members to improve their agri-businesses.

Caamo Kane (Senegal)

Caamo Kane, founded Dakar Farmers Market that promotes local consumption and community well-being.

Cecilia Muyide (Nigeria)

Cecilia Muyide, Founder of CTAG - Comcolours Teaching Aids & Games. The company strives to make learning fun for kids by providing teaching aids and games to boost learning.

