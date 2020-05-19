Fintech company Channel VAS sponsors Mobile 360 Africa

Channel VAS, the global premium fintech company, has announced today that it will be the official fintech sponsors for Mobile 360 Africa, which will take place 16-18. July, in Kigali, Rwanda. The company also shared that it would offer Airtime Credit, and Data Credit services amongst other mobile finance products across 30 countries.

Bassim Haidar, Channel VAS’ founder and CEO, stated of this partnership: “As a global leader in the Fintech field, Channel VAS is always keen on supporting major events like the M360 Africa, which promotes inspirational and disruptive ideas, like the services we offer, to shape the continent's mobile and digital future. With the Channel VAS vision being the financial inclusion of unbanked populations in Africa, coming closer to other major players in the mobile ecosystem to work together towards that goal is facilitated through events like M360 Africa.”

SEE MORE:

Most of the countries in which Channel VAS operates are in Africa. Mobile 360 Africa is a prime event for the company to network with other key players across the mobile industry.

“Mobile 360 Series – Africa aims to showcase how mobile connectivity is providing a foundation for innovation and entrepreneurship across the region, delivering a range of essential services across finance, healthcare and digital identity,” said Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA. “We are looking forward to welcoming our speakers, guests and sponsors in Rwanda next week and discussing the positive and transformational impact mobile is having throughout this incredible region.”