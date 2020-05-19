Mobile 360 Africa: What to expect

Mobile360 Africa will take place for the second time on 16-18. July 2019 in the Kigali Convention Centre, near the Kimihurura Roundabout, Rwanda. After its successful launch last year, the second conference will focus on 'The Rise of the Digital Citizen.' The conference will explore key issues such as cyber security, media and connectivity, as well as Africa's position in the global tech race.

The event hosts industry leaders across the mobile services sector from sub-Saharan Africa. Last year there were 840 in attendance, over half of which were senior leaders from 56 countries.



Sponsors include MTN Rwanda, Mastercard, Channel VAS, Telepin and Visa, Safaricom and Telecom Egypt, and Ericsson, Facebook and TATA Communications.

John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd, said: “Technology is driving change in Africa and the telecom sector is set to thrive. With more than half a billion people across Africa now subscribed to a mobile network, connectivity is delivering access to a range of essential services such as digital identity, healthcare and financial services.

“We are excited to return to Rwanda for a second year. As technology and entrepreneurship gathers speed across the region, at the event we will be exploring the age of the digital citizen and the positive impact of mobile throughout this vibrant region.”

Confirmed speakers include: