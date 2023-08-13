Five leadership appointments in Europe you may have missed

Widerström can boast more than 17 years worth of experience in the online gaming industry and was most recently in charge at Fortuna Entertainment Group, which covers Central and Eastern Europe.

Executive Chair Lord Mendelsohn will return to the role of Non-Executive Chair once Widerström has officially joined.

“Per has a strong and proven track record of driving growth and delivering transformation programmes at multiple leading online gaming businesses,” Lord Mendelsohn commented.

“The Board is very pleased to appoint someone with the skillset to deliver our objective to become a much stronger international multi-brand operator, leveraging our technology and data capabilities to drive an acceleration in growth.”

Derek Mackenzie, CEO of UK & Europe at Investigo

Derek Mackenzie has been installed as CEO of UK and Europe at Investigo, the recruitment practice of The IN Group.

Mackenzie, an industry veteran, will be charged with building on the company’s rapid growth by leading its European expansion plans. He previously headed up the Technology and Transformation practice, growing the team across verticals including data, cyber and infrastructure.