Ghana Strengthens Trade with Dubai as Delegation Opens New Accra Office

Ghana will enjoy enhanced trade with Dubai after a delegation from the UAE province opened up a new base in Accra.

A Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry trade group, led by its President and CEO, H.E. Hamad Buamim, is embarking on a three-day visit from January 20 to 22 to the Ghanaian capital.

This first trade mission of the year is in line with Dubai Chamber’s ‘Dubai: Gateway to Africa’ strategy. The objective of the trade mission is to explore promising markets for the Chamber’s members, especially those in the West African region as well as to enhance bilateral trade relations between the UAE and Ghana while raising the competitiveness of Dubai businesses in the overseas business arenas.

Ghana provides a safe investment haven for Dubai companies as the country stands amongst the top five destinations for doing business in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Dubai businesses can use Ghana as a base for expanding their trading activities in the lucrative investment areas of southern and western Africa.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Accra office, H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber said, “The launch of this office is an important development in the expansion of Dubai Chamber’s footprint in Africa and sends a strong signal of our commitment to enhance ties both in Ghana and in the West Africa region.

“I would like to thank our Ghanaian government and business partners, and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose support and cooperation has enabled us to start a new era in Dubai and Ghana’s relationship.”

Last year also saw a trading milestone between the two as Dubai welcomed Ghana to the Africa Global Business Forum in October 2014.