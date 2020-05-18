Kahramaa Awards Saint Gobain Contract to Supply €200 Million of Pipes for Qatar Mega-Reservoirs

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has awarded a €200 million contract to French building materials producer Saint Gobain to supply pipes for five gigantic mega-reservoirs in the Gulf country.

The parts will be manufactured in France, and consist primarily of large-diameter pipes, fittings and valves.

These products will be shipped over to Qatar for use in the Security Mega Reservoirs project, which aims to provide an emergency supply of drinking water across the country capable of lasting seven days.

Tenders at the five sites, Umm Birka, Umm Slal, Al Thumama, Rawdhat Rashid and Abu Nakhla, floated in April. Construction, testing and commissioning of the reservoirs, pipework, mechanical, electrical, ICA (instrumentation, control and automation), civil, structural and architectural works all need carrying out.

The reservoirs are being linked by a 200km-long network of large diameter ring mains, with the target of completion in 2017. The first phase of the project will provide the seven days of storage for the expected water demand at horizon 2026, with five mega reservoir sites.

The second phase will provide the seven days of water storage for expected demand in 2036 by adding additional reservoirs within the five mega reservoirs sites. Implemented after 2020, this will include construction of additional pipelines and 16 new reservoirs within the five mega sites to achieve an ultimate total storage capacity of about 3,800 million gallons of water.