Tomorrow’s C-suite: The evolving leadership landscape

At a time when emerging technologies like generative AI are dominating the world of business, it seems almost hard to believe that well-established leadership positions like CTO and CDO haven’t been around forever.

In recent years, roles like Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief People Officer are fast becoming commonplace as companies big and small go the extra mile to protect the natural world and foster a more inclusive culture.

All this begs the question: what will the C-suite of tomorrow look like?

The LCap Group, a London-based consulting firm catering for high-growth companies, has attempted to answer just that by exploring the rapidly-evolving leadership landscape, encompassing AI integration, diversity promotion and environmental stewardship.

Through Leadership Dynamics, its proprietary leadership analytics and evaluation platform, the LCap Group has unveiled a new report packed with expert insights into the future of the C-suite.

