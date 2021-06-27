Liberty Global Transaction Solutions announces new EMEA team

Liberty Global Transaction Solutions Group has announced several new members of staff to its EMEA team, which covers Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Part of Liberty Mutual Insurance, the company has appointed Daniel Muller to the role of Co-Head of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH). Muller has held several senior positions since joining Liberty Mutual Insurance five years ago.

Liberty Global Transaction Group’s EMEA team members

Joining him also a Co-Head for the DACH region is Sebastian Schmitt, who worked for the company as an M&A Underwriter. He has been a part of the company for the past three years. Talking about the changes to the team, Liberty GTS President, Rowan Bamford, said: “Our EMEA business has continued to outperform significantly throughout 2021. The new structure will help us to continue this momentum and grow further.”

Other appointments include Louise Nordkvist who will take up the role of Head of Nordics. She has also been with the company for the last 3 years, beginning her career as an M&A underwriter based in London.

The new members will report to Markus Messinger, Head of EMEA at Liberty Global transaction Solutions. “Markus will have overall responsibility for the EMEA business and will work directly with me on the strategy to build out our footprint across the region, while his new team will take responsibility for the region in their respective titles,” said Bamford.

Filling the role of Head of Southern Europe will be Nick Lunn, former Executive Director, M&A, Transactional Risks, Finex Global at Willis Tower Watson. Lunn had worked in the role for just less than three years.

Henry Pearson is another addition to the team, joining as the new Co-Head of London and Emerging Markets. His previous role was as a Senior Underwriter which he started when he joined the company in 2018.

The final addition is Adam Smith who will also assume the role of Co-Head of London and Emerging Markets. As part of the position, he will responsible for underwriting transactions in Ireland, the UK, Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltics, the Middle East, and Africa.