Marriott opens hotel in Tanzania

Marriott has announced the opening of the second Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Tanzania, Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel. The hotel features 174 rooms and will feature all-day dining. It will also feature an outdoor pool, fitness centre, and 1000 square feet of meeting spaces across 12 adaptable meeting rooms.

Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, said: “four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel, is a great addition to our rapidly growing footprint in Africa and further consolidates the brands presence in Tanzania.

We are confident that with its blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at a great value, the hotel will meet the rising demand for high-caliber lodging in this fast-growing market and soon emerge as a leading choice among business and leisure travelers.”

SEE MORE:

“Our vision is to offer an uncomplicated travel experience for both business and leisure. Perfectly situated in the heart of the city, the hotel is at the epicenter, steeped in history and surrounded by local attractions,” said Siddharth Chaudhry General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel. “We look forward to welcoming our guests with the brand’s signature warm and uncomplicated yet comfortable service.”

Over the past two years in East Africa, the brand has opened Four Points by Sheraton Hurlingham, Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport and Four Points by Sheraton Arusha with Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam becoming the fourth property to open in the region.