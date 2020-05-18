Meet Rafiah Ibrahim, Ericsson's new Middle East and North Africa President

European telecoms giant Ericsson has appointed Rafiah Ibrahim as its new President and Head of Middle East and North East Africa region.

This new appointment comes in a move to reaffirm the company's long-term vision in this strategically important region to further strengthen the company's market position and accelerate the transformation to the Networked Society in the Middle East.

Hans Vestberg, President and CEO of Ericsson, said: "Rafiah brings different and market relevant competence and experience to our team and to region Middle East and North East Africa in specific.

“But above all, Rafiah is a leader with strong commercial drive and have a relevant knowledge of the Middle East and North East Africa market. This appointment also shows the diversity in Ericsson's leadership team."

Ibrahim has more than 30 years' experience from the telecommunications industry of which 18 in Ericsson. Past positions include country Manager of Bangladesh, head of global customer units as well as head of former market unit North Africa with responsibility for business in 11 countries.

Ibrahim said: "I am excited to take on this challenge and return to a region that is close to my heart. Region Middle East is a key market for Ericsson, and I believe there are many opportunities for further growth and development. We are absolutely committed to help our customers realize their visions and continue to build the Networked Society in the Middle East."

In addition to her role as president and head of Region, Ibrahim will also become a member of Ericsson's Global Leadership Team.

Rafiah Ibrahim's appointment will be effective July 1, 2014.

