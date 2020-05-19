Mo Ibrahim on the Gambia election

Sundanese-British billionaire Mo Ibrahim has released a statement on the recent presidential elections in The Gambia. Ibrahim founded and chairs the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, a philanthropist venture that focuses on the importance of leadership and governance in Africa.

Ibrahim has been closely watching the election outcome, in which 22-year dictator Yahya Jammeh refused to transfer power to justly-elected incoming President Adama Barrow. After military pressure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Jammeh eventually stood down.

Ibrahim released the following statement:

“We congratulate the Gambian people for the successful conclusion of a difficult electoral process and we salute the peaceful manner in which a potentially explosive situation has been resolved.

We commend the efforts of ECOWAS which illustrate the value of meaningful regional integration in our continent. ECOWAS has already seen successful and peaceful transitions of power in Senegal, Nigeria, Benin, Cabo Verde and Ghana.

We express our hope that this is the beginning of a new era in The Gambia that will promote increased socio-economic development based on respect for human rights, freedom of expression and the rule of law. In this regard, we hope that The Gambia will find the space to put in place an authentic process for its people to reconcile themselves within a framework of national unity. However, this demarche should not in any way condone impunity for the violations, atrocities and abuses that are related to the 22 years of authoritarian rule.

Our best wishes to the newly inaugurated President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, and to the people of The Gambia.”



