Executive profile: Ken Ofori-Atta

By Polycarp Kazaresam
May 19, 2020
In one of his first moves, Ghana’s new president Nana Akufo-Addo is likely to appoint banker Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister. Sources close to the presidency told Reuters that Akufo-Addo will nominate Ofori-Atta to implement his financial plans (i.e. cutting taxes and strengthening the economy).

What do we know about Ghana’s potential finance minister? Here’s a brief profile:

  • Ofori-Atta is 57
  • He co-founded Africa-wide investment banking group Databank Group in 1990 and was its executive chairman until February 2012
  • He is also a graduate of Yale and Columbia universities
  • From there, Ofori-Atta worked with Wall Street investment bank Saloman Brothers and Morgan Stanley on debt and equity management
  • He currently serves as the Chairman of Trust Bank Ltd., Family Ventures and Offices in Ghana and Databank Agrifund Manager Ltd.
  • He also serves as a Director of Acumen Fund, Inc.
  • Because of his contributions to the financial industry, Ofori-Atta has been nominated to be listed in the world’s top 50 financial managers for the 21st century. He is the only black man to be chosen for this accolade.
  • He was twice honoured by PWC Ghana as one of the Top 5 Most Respected CEOs in Ghana. 
  • Ofori-Atta was the first African to testify in the US Congress to support the Africa Growth & Opportunities Act (AGOA)

 

