Executive profile: Ken Ofori-Atta

In one of his first moves, Ghana’s new president Nana Akufo-Addo is likely to appoint banker Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister. Sources close to the presidency told Reuters that Akufo-Addo will nominate Ofori-Atta to implement his financial plans (i.e. cutting taxes and strengthening the economy).

What do we know about Ghana’s potential finance minister? Here’s a brief profile:

Ofori-Atta is 57

He co-founded Africa-wide investment banking group Databank Group in 1990 and was its executive chairman until February 2012

He is also a graduate of Yale and Columbia universities

From there, Ofori-Atta worked with Wall Street investment bank Saloman Brothers and Morgan Stanley on debt and equity management

He currently serves as the Chairman of Trust Bank Ltd., Family Ventures and Offices in Ghana and Databank Agrifund Manager Ltd.

He also serves as a Director of Acumen Fund, Inc.

Because of his contributions to the financial industry, Ofori-Atta has been nominated to be listed in the world’s top 50 financial managers for the 21st century. He is the only black man to be chosen for this accolade.

He was twice honoured by PWC Ghana as one of the Top 5 Most Respected CEOs in Ghana.

Ofori-Atta was the first African to testify in the US Congress to support the Africa Growth & Opportunities Act (AGOA)

