Abu Dhabi Finance Week: 10 speakers you don’t want to miss

When it comes to pulling power, nowhere on the planet will have quite the leadership pull of the UAE this winter.

The Gulf country is not only playing host to COP28, arguably the world’s most important event, but also to the region’s first Fortune Global Forum and the world-renowned Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

From heads of state and government leaders to CEOs from the world’s leading companies, Dubai and Abu Dhabi is expected to be awash with many of the world’s most important decision-makers come November.

Adding to this prestigious lineup, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) – which takes place in the days leading up to COP28 – is expected to pull in more than 10,000 business leaders, including heads of 3,500 top financial firms and banks from more than 100 countries.

Now in its second edition, ADFW is a series of five global leadership forums bringing together leaders from firms across private equity, capital markets, hedge funds, asset managers, venture capitalists, institutional investors, investment banks and fintechs – collectively managing over US$15 trillion in assets.

"We are part of an extraordinary era that is transitioning in every aspect whether it is economic, technological advancement or climate,” says H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). “As we navigate the complexities and challenges of this transformative phase, ADFW acts as a superb platform to gather impactful decision-makers that look at these aspects as opportunities.”