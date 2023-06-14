Top 10 biggest billion-dollar companies in Israel

Think of Israel and cybersecurity springs to mind.

The country is internationally recognised as a cyber powerhouse, having become the world’s second-largest cybersecurity cluster with 12% of the 500 largest global cybersecurity firms gathered here. San Francisco leads with 32%.

Among its cybersecurity leaders, Check Point is a Tel Aviv-based company widely credited with inventing the modern firewall and is known for providing solutions to 20% of the Global Fortune 500.

That’s not all. The company, which last year was named among the world’s best employees, has made it into the highly anticipated 20th annual edition of Forbes’ Global 2000.

Check Point is just one of 11 companies in Israel to feature in the list, which ranks the largest companies in the world using four metrics – sales, profits, assets, and market value.

Ranked from #726 to #1850 on the list, and spanning sectors including banking, tech, shipping and pharma, these Israel-based companies are the largest in the country.

Here, we dig deep and discover how they’ve grown to be the corporate giants they are.

1

Market value: US$12.07 billion

CEO: Hanan Friedman

