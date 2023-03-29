Top 10 UAE banks: surge in profits amid vibrant economy

While the global banking sector is suffering amid heavy inflation, not to mention more recently, a banking crisis, banks across the Middle East region have emerged more robust, with expectations this will continue throughout 2023.

In the UAE, specifically, the banking sector witnessed a strong 2022, with the country’s top banks seeing a 31% increase in net profits and a 10.6% growth in assets, according to KPMG’s just-released annual UAE Banking Perspectives report.

Top 10 banks in the UAE

Among the top 10 lenders in the UAE, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank account for around 77% of banking assets in the UAE, according to Moody’s, with the combined reported net profit of these four lenders climbing to US$9.0 billion in 2022, up from US$8bn in 2021 and US$8.3bn in 2019.

The UAE’s top 10 banks are: