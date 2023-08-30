Green financing in the UAE is accelerating fast, with the issuance of green and sustainable finance growing by 32% in the UAE in 2022, according to a recent report by Arthur D. Little.

“ESG practices have seen increasing interest from organisations in the financial services sector in recent times,” says Andreas Buelow, Partner at Arthur D. Little. “This reality is most notably reflected in the products and services provided by banks, which reflect their sustainable visions. The MENA green bond market is in a leading position, outperforming its global counterparts.”

This comes as the global sustainable finance market, valued at US$3.65 trillion in 2021, is expected to reach US$22.48 trillion by 2031.

Defined by the OECD as financing that aims to achieve economic growth while reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, green finance encompasses financial instruments such as green bonds, loans, sukuk, green investment funds and green insurance.

Driving the adoption of green finance is the country’s banking sector – where green financing and the issuance of green-oriented funds have emerged as popular ways for the sector to meet and strengthen sustainability commitments in the UAE, according to data from the UAE Banks Federation (UBF).

According to the UBF, six Emirati banks collectively allocated nearly US$52 billion last year in green financing projects for projects – with a focus on renewable energy, waste-to-energy, and green technology.

Such a significant increase in green financing by UBF banks is in line with the Central Bank of the UAE’s Sustainable Finance Working Group guidelines and comes amid increased mandatory reporting requirements for banks in the UAE.

The UAE is one of the first countries in the world to include sustainability reports among the mandatory disclosures of public companies listed on the stock exchange.