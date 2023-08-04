Five high-profile CEO moves in the Middle East this month

CEO, Ooredoo Algeria

Following a six-month period as Acting CEO, Roni Tohme has secured the top job at Ooredoo Algeria officially. This appointment comes as the telecoms giant reports strong revenue growth of 3% for the first half of 2023, with a net profit increase of 20% to QAR 1.8 billion.

Roni has been with Ooredoo Algeria since the start of 2020, serving as the firm’s finance chief for three years, where he implemented cost efficiency programmes that increased the company’s profitability.

With more than two decades of experience in the telecoms and finance industries, Roni has worked for leading companies across Africa and Asia, including Areeba, Africell, MTN, Airtel and Axiata Group. Prior to joining Ooredoo, he served as CFO at Robi Axiata in Bangladesh and before that as finance director at Airtel with stints in Malawi and Niger.