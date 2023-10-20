Businesses are rapidly increasing investments in AI

We’ve heard plenty in recent months about tech heavyweights betting big on artificial intelligence.

Between them, companies like Accenture, Nvidia and Wipro have already invested billions of dollars in the emerging technology as they look to increase productivity and stay ahead of the competition.

And it seems the world of IT is pretty much in tune with this theme, as new research from chip-making giant AMD reveals more than two-thirds of IT leaders are increasing their investments in AI technologies.

What’s more, around three-quarters of these professionals are optimistic about the potential benefits of AI – from increased employee efficiency to automated cybersecurity solutions.

“There is a benefit to being an early AI adopter,” says Matthew Unangst, Senior Director, Commercial Client and Workstation at AMD.

“IT leaders are seeing the benefits of AI-enabled solutions, but their enterprises need to outline a more focused plan for implementation or risk falling behind. Open software ecosystems, with high-performance hardware, are essential.

“AMD believes in a multi-faceted approach of leveraging AI IP across our full portfolio of products to the benefit of our partners and customers.”

