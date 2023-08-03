UK firms can now benefit from Google’s free AI training

In total there are 10 modules lasting 45 minutes each, two of which – ‘boost your productivity with AI’ and ‘understanding machine learning’ – have already been launched and are available for registration.

Eight further modules, looking at topics like cloud computing, cybersecurity and leadership in a digital world, are due to be released over the coming weeks.

Dozens of learners attended a recent Google Digital Garage event hosted by Ruth Porat, SVP and CFO Google and Alphabet, becoming the first to complete the training.

John Kirk, Group Deputy CEO at Team ITG, comments: ““In the creative industries, AI acts as a powerful tool at the disposal of creative teams and marketers, enabling them to deliver campaigns on a global scale quicker than ever before, freeing them up to focus on what they love – being creative.

“Regular tech training, especially around AI, is important to maximise the potential of creative teams and ensure they’re always ahead of the game on emerging trends.”

