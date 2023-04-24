Which US hedge fund legend is setting up in Abu Dhabi?

Described as “the Steve Jobs of investing”, Ray Dalio is something of a maverick and pioneer when it comes to trading. Born in 1949 in New York, Dalio was buying and selling shares by the age of 12, and established Bridgewater Associates in 1975.

Sound familiar? That’s because Bridgewater is now the biggest hedge fund in the world, with an estimated US$160 billion in assets under management.

That’s not to suggest that it has been an easy ride for Ray. Bridgewater struggled at first when it was created by Dalio and some college buddies while still studying at Harvard. Aiming to trade in commodities, the venture failed to take off, and Dalio worked briefly for Dominick & Dominick and then Shearson Hayden Stone – advising farmers and cattle ranchers on how to hedge risks.

Disillusioned and unfulfilled, things came to a head on New Year’s Eve 1974 when Dalio punched his boss in the face. He was let go soon afterwards, and Bridgewater was reborn. He hasn’t looked back since.