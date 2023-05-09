Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has joined the list of 39 global cities on the City Biodiversity Index. The self-assessed index, which is also known as the Singapore Cities Biodiversity Index, is intended to help urban population centres achieve sustainable development.

Surrounded by rolling desert dunes, Abu Dhabi may not be the first place you think of when considering biodiversity, but then the same could be said of other cities in the list, such as Los Angeles, Hyderabad, and London.

However, on closer inspection, the emirate has a diverse landscape, featuring those unspoilt deserts, mangroves, mountains, and farmland.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) completed the survey as part of efforts to measure its success in preserving biodiversity while also providing a thriving metropolis.

The initiative was undertaken with the cooperation of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, the Statistics Center Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Zoo, and other governmental and private agencies.

Abu Dhabi ranks highly in list of global cities

“Abu Dhabi city has joined a list of 39 cities around the world that have applied the City Index of Biodiversity – making it the first in the Arab Gulf region and the Middle East,” said Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD.

“Efforts made by EAD to involve the community in its endeavours to protect biological diversity contributed to the evaluation score obtained by the Agency. The Agency provides an opportunity to engage community members in a meaningful way in environmental issues.”