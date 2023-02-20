Abu Dhabi future of cloud security roundtable – register now

The event runs from 11am to 2pm on Wednesday 22 February, with a coffee reception followed by the roundtable discussion and Q&A session in the Great Room, then a networking lunch at W Yas Island Hotel. The event is being presented by Cyber magazine, sister title of Business Chief, published by BizClik Media, and in association with headline sponsor Huawei.

“Our first roundtable of this series in Dubai unveiled some interesting insights from the survey and the speakers, and we are adapting the format for Abuu Dhabi to allow attendees more of a say,” says Scott Birch, moderator of the event and MD BizClik Media Dubai.

“We are hoping for more open discussion from cloud and cyber security leaders on the challenges they are facing in 2023 and the measures they are taking now to secure their organisations for the future.”

Feedback from the survey, which closes next week, shows that more than two-thirds of those polled say the security challenge is greater now than it was 12 months ago, with one in three saying that challenge is much greater.

Interestingly, a third of those surveyed say cloud security at their own company is average or poor.

