Abu Dhabi sets ambitious tourism target of 24 million

It is hard to imagine Dubai 30 years ago when trade show Arabian Travel Market (ATM) was launched. Back then, iconic hotel Burj al Arab was still under construction, Emirates Airline only had around a dozen aircraft, and hopes of becoming one of the world’s top tourism destinations seemed wishful thinking.

Fast forward 30 years and ATM (which runs from 1-4 May at Dubai World Trade Centre) is still going strong, while Dubai’s tourism sector has surpassed all expectations.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is the busiest in the world when it comes to international passengers, welcoming 66.1 million passengers in 2022.

Tourists are attracted by the endless sunshine, incredible hotels, world-class shopping, and unique experiences – from desert safaris to ascending the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

Dubai’s rapid growth and development was watched carefully by others in the region, and indeed the UAE, keen to see how a transition to a tourism-based economy could pan out.

One of those watching, and learning, was UAE capital Abu Dhabi. Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi, was launched in July 2003. The Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was first held in 2009. Ferrari World on Yas Island opened in 2010. Since then, the Louvre Abu Dhabi opened in 2017, part of an ongoing development of a Cultural District that will also include Guggenheim Abu Dhabi (set to open in 2025).

