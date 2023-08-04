HSBC Middle East building on 134 years of banking legacy

Global banking giant HSBC has had a presence in the Middle East since 1889, but these are golden years for the banking industry in the region. With homegrown financial institutions reporting record profits, thanks to high interest rates, banks are back in business.

HSBC has undergone many changes in those 134 years. Originally named The Imperial Bank of Persia, it became the Imperial Bank of Iran, then The British Bank of Iran and the Middle East, then The British Bank of the Middle East – before being acquired by The HongKong and Shanghai Banking Corporation in 1959.

The first branch in Kuwait opened in 1942, followed by Bahrain in 1944, what we now know as the UAE in 1946, Oman in 1948, and Saudi Arabia in 1950.

Fast forward to 1999 and the bank was renamed HSBC Bank Middle East (HBME). In 2016, the head office and incorporation was moved to Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), where it remains to this day.

According to a recent report from KPMG, listed banks in Bahrain saw total net profit rise 10% in 2022. This reflects a strong recovery for the banking sector in the GCC after a challenging 2021, according to KPMG Bahrain’s partner and head of financial services, Mahesh Balasubramanian.

“Bahrain banks continued to build capital to strengthen their growth capital with an average capital adequacy ratio of 20.3pc, the highest amongst GCC countries,” he said.