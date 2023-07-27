Finance experts in MENA more receptive to digital currencies

If you are unfamiliar with Central Bank Digital Currencies, or CBDCs, you are not alone. Even global investment professionals have limited understanding of these future-finance solutions, and opinion seems divided on whether they should be adopted at all.

However, while that is the global picture, the view is very different in emerging markets like MENA. That’s according to a new survey from the CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals with 190,000 members in 160 markets.

Globally, only 42% of those surveyed said that central banks should launch CBDCs, but that figures rises to 63% in the MENA region.

This is not just a theoretical situation, and the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has been leading the way.

Back in 2020, CBUAE worked on Project Aber with the Saudi Central Bank to settle cross border payments. Then in 2022, the mBridge Project saw the CBUAE work with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Bank of Thailand, and the Digital Currency Institute of the People’s Bank of China and the Bank for International Settlements on the first real value cross-border payments pilot.

Twenty banks used that pilot to make 160 payments and FX transactions worth US$22 million over a six-week period.

Now the CBUAE is working on the soft launch of mBridge for international trade settlement, building CBDC bridges with India, and developing domestic CBDCs for wholesale and retail use.

Bahrain has also got in on the CBDC action. In 2021, Central Bank of Bahrain began working with Bank ABC and JP Morgan. In 2022, using JPM Coin, Bank ABC made real-time payments for Aluminium Bahrain to recipients in the US.