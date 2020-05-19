Nigeria’s Jumia signs deal with Xiaomi

The Nigerian online marketplace, Jumia, has signed a deal with China’s Xiaomi to enable its customers to purchase the manufacturers products.

Under the agreement, Jumia will open the official Mi store on its platforms – allowing users across Africa to purchase Xiaomi’s flagship phone brand, Business Daily reported.

14 nations across the continent will have access to the store, including Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Morocco, and Ghana.

In return, Xiaomi will exclusively launch its Redmi Go phone to customers in Africa, the firm announced at the Mobile World Congress which was held in Barcelona.

SEE ALSO:

“This partnership is very important for us, as it will definitely foster the smartphone adoption in Africa as well as support e-commerce penetration,” stated Romain Christodoulou, the Senior Vice President of Jumia.

“Xiaomi and Jumia have very similar internet DNA and will serve a common purpose: delivering the best in class affordable smartphones along with the best shopping experience.”

“We believe in working with companies that share our values and delighted to partner with Jumia to reach more Mi fans across Africa,” noted Wang Xiang, Senior Vice President at Xiaomi.

“The e-commerce model is part of Xiaomi’s DNA and we believe that working with Jumia will help us bring innovation for everyone across the continent.”