People Moves EMEA: Jaguar, Santander, Strategy&, Burberry

Juan Ignacio Echeverria joins Santander UK as chief people officer

Seasoned finance executive Juan Ignacio Echeverria is joining Santander UK as the finance giant’s new chief people officer, responsible for building the bank’s people strategy.

Not only does Juan have nearly three decades of financial services experience, but he brings to the role “an incredibly broad HR skill set and strong commercial mindset”, says CEO Mike Regnier .

A Santander veteran, Juan joins from Santander Group Mexico, where he has served as Chief Human Resources Officer for the last six years. Prior to this role, Juan was head of compensations and administrations HR at Santander Group. He began his career in corporate banking before moving into HR and has worked in the US, Latin America, China and Spain. He has an MBA from the University of Iowa.