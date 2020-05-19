Article
Leadership & Strategy

President Xi Jinping visited Senegal, Rwanda, South Africa, and Mauritius

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The President of China, Xi Jinping, visited four African nations as part of his trip aimed to solidify relationships with the continent.

During his visit to Africa the President travelled to Senegal, Rwanda, South Africa, and Mauritius.

According to the Chinese news agency, Xinhua, the President signing cooperation documents for his country’s Belt and Road Initiative was a “key achievement”.

Such a document was signed in the first location, Senegal, marking the first time a country in western Africa officially joined the initiative.

“Senegal takes a positive view of China’s role in Africa,” stated Macky Sall, the President of Senegal, Reuters claims.

SEE ALSO:

“For its contribution to peace and stability and equally ... for the financing of budgets.”

When in Rwanda, the President of China signed 15 deals with the nation, including loans and grants.

“Every time I come to Africa, I have seen the dynamism of the continent and the aspirations of its people for development,” remarked the President, Reuters reported.

“I am very confident in the future of Sino-African relations.”

During his trip to Mauritius, Xi reached an agreement with the nation to sign a cooperation deal at a later date.

South AfricaMauritiusRwandaChina
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability