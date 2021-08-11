PwC Germany Acquires Drozak Consulting

PwC Germany is making moves in the procurement consulting sphere. By acquiring Drozak Consulting, the firm hopes to build its expertise in supply chains and digitalisation. ‘At a time of volatile raw material markets, supply bottlenecks, and increasing regulatory requirements, the demand for procurement has risen sharply’, says Ulrich Störk, Chairman of PwC Germany. ‘In procurement, core processes are changing faster than ever’.

Adds Stefan Schrauf, Partner at PwC Germany and Head of Operations EMEA: ‘With this deal, we strengthen our entire Operations Consulting division’.

Why Drozak Consulting?

For more than 20 years, the firm has specialised in innovative methods like its Next Level Negotiations and Game Theory focal points. From digital solutions to purchasing initiatives, it seeks to reduce costs and increase efficiency in procurement. In fact, in Drozak’s latest case study, the firm achieved a 20% lower procurement spend for a leading European airline in the midst of COVID-19. This is part of why it’s an attractive proposition for PwC: Drozak experts are focused on results.

In addition, its consultants have advised DAX and DOW Jones international companies, medium-sized businesses, and public sector organisations ever since 1997. As a result, the firm’s network is built of some of the world’s most influential board members, CPOs, and purchasing managers.

Who Are the Experts?

Any good team is more than the sum of its parts, but we’ll quickly break Drozak down. These are the people driving the firm’s track record of excellence.

Dr Jacek Drozak . Namesake, founder, and entrepreneur, often referred to as one of the best procurement experts in Germany.

Michael Thon . Senior Partner, focused on automotive supply chain management and operational excellence.

Dr Kai M. Dresch . Senior Partner, responsible for consulting in electronics, healthcare, aviation, and plant engineering.

Thomas Keitel . Partner. Supervises digitisation, technology, and transformation projects.

Patrick Strobel . Director and Managing Director at COOPERGY Purchasing Alliance. Systematically negotiates indirect material for companies.

‘We look forward to further expanding purchasing and supply chain advice as part of PwC Germany’, says Dr Jacek Drozak. ‘We’re convinced that both the method fields and the customer landscapes complement each other perfectly’. He adds: ‘In the new structure, we’ll have an excellent opportunity to offer all of PwC’s expertise in digitisation and supply chain management’.

Why Does It Matter?

Procurement will be one of the primary drivers of COVID-19 recovery. That means that PwC will be helping more and more companies build better supply chain operations, source goods at better deals, and create more agile global networks. That’s good for PwC Germany’s bottom line—and good for its clients.



As Drozak Consulting asks, slightly tongue in cheek: ‘What do you get when you combine excellent procurement knowledge, successful efficiency programmes, clean value chains, powerful networks, and extra psychological know-how? Probably not the very worst. See for yourself!’