Qatar Airways to showcase private jet division at Farnborough International Airshow

Qatar Airways will be at the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom from 11 to 17 July, showcasing two aircraft from its Qatar Executive fleet, its private jet division.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is delighted to be participating once again in this year’s Farnborough International Airshow. Visitors will be able to experience the exceptional quality provided by Qatar Executive on board both the latest Gulfstream G650ER and the all-Business Class Airbus A319.”

As the world’s furthest range private jet, the G650ER, the first of 30 Gulfstreams on order, has been part of the Qatar Executive fleet since December 2015 and is one of the most sought-after business jets thanks to its phenomenal range, industry-leading cabin technology and unparalleled cabin comfort.

The Qatar Executive G650ER aircraft can fly non-stop from the Middle East to North America or from destinations in Asia to Africa – further, faster than any other jet of its kind.

Also at the show, the Qatar Executive all-business class Airbus A319 aircraft that can comfortably accommodate 40 passengers in lie-flat, 180-degree seats.

Qatar Executive is the private jet division of the Qatar Airways Group, and is the leading provider of jet aircraft charter services together with premier aircraft management, maintenance and handling services in the Middle East and around the world.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the July 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine