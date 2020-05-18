Qatar Airways partners with Malaysian-based Malindo Air

Qatar Airways is working with Malaysian-based airline Malindo Air to give customers greater connectivity when travelling between Southeast Asia and more than 100 destinations in Qatar Airways’ network.

The partnership means that Qatar Airways passengers can use Malindo Air’s short-haul regional network to 40 cities in 12 countries, including 13 major airports in Malaysia.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “By partnering with carriers such as Malindo Air, Qatar Airways is able to expand its regional footprint and continue to drive passenger growth on our Malaysia route and within the ASEAN region. We take pride in being a global connector and with the Malindo Air interline agreement, Malindo Air passengers will find it easier to travel to new leisure and business destinations in Qatar Airways’ expansive network whilst enjoying the high quality service we are known for. Many of Malindo Air’s regional destinations are now also within easy reach of Qatar Airways passengers, providing greater ease of travel for passengers travelling to these cities.”

Malindo Air Chief Executive Officer, Chandran Rama Muthy, added: “We are delighted to partner Qatar Airways, one of the world’s best airlines, renowned for its aviation excellence and on board hospitality. The agreement will further enhance Malindo Air’s reach beyond Kuala Lumpur International Airport to all destinations served by Qatar Airways. Malindo Air is now able to bring our passengers further than ever before, with onward flights connecting passengers to more than 100 global destinations through Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art hub, Hamad International Airport in Doha.”

