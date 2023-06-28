Airline review website Skytrax has released its 2023 World Airline Awards for the 23rd year running. The results see some of the best airlines across Europe, the Middle East and Africa ranking top of the list, with Qatar Airlines ranked No 2 in the world for 2023.

The list includes categories like ‘Cleanest Airline’ and ‘Best Cabin Crew,’ with the awards themselves chosen by customers. More than 325 airlines were included in the survey results.

Business Chief Magazine has rounded up the Top 10 Airlines across the EMEA region from that list, which are all renowned for their best-in-class customer satisfaction and general in-flight experience.

Kuwait Airways won the 2023 award for the World’s Most Improved Airline. The company has been consistently improving over the past several years, following its rebranding initiative in October 2016. It received its first Boeing 777-300ER in December 2016 which marked the arrival of the airline's first fully owned new aircraft in nearly 20 years.

With its history being traced back to 1953, the company is the official national carrier of the State of Kuwait and operates international services throughout the Middle East, India, Europe, Southeast Asia and North America.

Volotea was named the Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe, this being one of the most competitive low-cost airline markets in the world. Founded in 2011, it is one of the fastest-growing independent airlines in Europe.

As well as Skytrax’s 2023 award, the airline won Europe’s Leading Low-Fares Airline award for the second year in a row at the 2022 World Travel Awards. In addition to its successes, the company is committed to sustainable aviation and has launched over 50 initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.

Ranking 18th in the world for World’s Best Airline by Skytrax, British Airways (BA) has always been committed to ensuring a high standard of flying. The airline is the UK's largest international scheduled airline and flies to nearly 600 destinations around the world.

Skytrax classifies BA as a Certified as a 4-Star Airline for the quality of its airport and onboard product and staff service, as its ratings are good across all areas of cleanliness and customer service. It has moved down seven positions in the ranking, previously 11th best in the world in 2022.