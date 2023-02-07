100 business groups to launch in Dubai by March 2023

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched more than a dozen new Business Groups in the last month, as it ramps up plans to increase the number of groups that represent economic sectors and activities in Dubai.

The Events Business Group, Cloud Computing Business Group, Solar & Renewable Energy Group and FinTech & Payments Group, are among 20 new business groups unveiled so far in 2023, bringing the total number of Business Groups to 45 – and reflecting the emirate’s recognition of the importance of these industries to Dubai’s economy.

These launches come as the Chamber, whose role it is to enhance the contribution of the private sector to Dubai’s economic performance, looks to create 100 sector-specific business groups by March 2023.

“The Chamber works to improve the economic performance and enhance the contribution of the private sector, which the business groups represent, in ensuring sustainable development,” says Rashed Lootah, CEO of Dubai Chambers.

Lootah says the partnership between the public and private sectors is a top priority in the vision of the emirate’s leadership, and stresses that Dubai’s economic model has established itself as a prime example in setting visionary, future-shaping, and proactive strategies.

“Business groups have a tremendous responsibility to keep pace with the emirate’s strategic plans and contribute to developing and improving various sectors and economic activities.”