Dubai financial hub growth takes DIFC to record results

Anyone doubting Dubai as a new centre for global finance, fintech and alternative investments should take a look at the numbers.

More than 660 companies joined the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the first half of 2023, marking a double digit (23%) annual rise in new company registrations.

With such growth, a record-breaking 3,057 new jobs were created, up 20% YoY.

This brings the total number of companies registered at DIFC to 4,949 and the total workforce to 39,140.

There are many good reasons for firms to flock to the Middle East’s most vibrant city and MENA’s top financial centre. As well as being a meeting place of east and west, Dubai has a positive approach to fintech and Web 3.0, ever-relaxing visa regulations in a bid to attract and retain talent, and a welcoming business environment that includes low corporate taxation – only introduced recently.

Among the influx of new registrations looking to leverage the region’s resilient economy were a significant number of hedge funds, looking to harness DIFC’s ecosystem of more than 300 wealth and asset management firms, and alternative investments.

Big names such as Edmond de Rothschild, EnTrust Global, Nomura Singapore and St. James’s Place joined in 2023.