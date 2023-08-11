Meet Mitchell Elegbe, EY entrepreneur of the year for Africa

This year is turning out to be a good one for Mitchell Elegbe.

The Nigeria-based fintech CEO has picked up a litter of awards that place him firmly among the fintech’s leading chief executives, and the world’s most visionary entrepreneurs.

As well as being indicted into the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year Hall of Fame, the only African among 45 global leaders, Elegbe has been named among the world’s top 50 fintech CEOs by Financial Technology Report – one of just two Africans to rub shoulders with industry titans like PayPal’s Dan Schulman, Visa’s Ryan McInerney, and Mastercard’s Michael Miebach.

What is perhaps most extraordinary is Elegbe – who is the founder and CEO of Interswitch Group – is the only entrepreneur worldwide to have ever won the regional EY of the Year accolade twice, one in the emerging category in 2012, and this year in the master category.

The accolades this year recognise not only Elegbe’s pioneering role in Africa’s fintech industry, but his vision in driving revolutionary payment innovation and social impact.

As founder and CEO of Interswitch since 2002, Elegbe has evolved from a Lagos-based entrepreneur into a trailblazer across Africa, and now a globally recognised business leader at the forefront of reshaping payments and driving financial inclusion across the African continent.

He has accrued numerous other awards, most notably the Harvard Business School Association (Nigeria) Leadership Award, African Banker Awards 2019, Forbes All African Business Leader (AABLA) Awards for West Africa.