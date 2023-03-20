Aviation industry flying high in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar

The Middle East has become an aviation hub in the past 20 years, driven by the global operations of Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways. Joining these UAE and Qatar-based giants is Riyadh Air – a new national airline for Saudi Arabia as it looks to diversify its economy and place a greater emphasis on tourism.

The carrier joins Saudia, the established national airline which began scheduled services in 1947, and aims to connect Riyadh with more than 100 global destinations by 2030.

Riyadh Air is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) which has deep pockets – an estimated US$600bn in assets which are being invested to transform the country’s economy. Other PIF-funded companies include NEOM, Red Sea Global (featured on our latest cover of Business Chief) and Ceer.

As reported in Business Chief, Riyadh Air is expected to create 200,000 jobs, the top one going to former Etihad Airways chief Tony Douglas.

A US$37bn deal has been signed with US giant Boeing to provide 78 Dreamliner jets, with an option for a further 43 aircraft. Half of that initial order will be for Riyadh Air, the other half for Saudia. First deliveries are expected in 2025.

"This is a significant order that will support Riyadh Air's commitment to deliver a world-class travel experience, while supporting American aerospace manufacturing jobs at Boeing and across our supply chain," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

"We are incredibly proud of our nearly eight decades of partnership to drive innovation and sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia's aviation sector. Our agreement builds on that longstanding partnership and will further expand access to safe and sustainable commercial air travel for decades more."

The order is said to be the fifth largest in Boeing’s history.