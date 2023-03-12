Aviation legend Tony Douglas to helm new airline Riyadh Air

When it comes to aviation, Tony Douglas needs little introduction.

As CEO of one of the world’s leading airlines, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, for five years, where he was credited with turning the airline around – and with previous CEO roles at Heathrow Airport, and at Abu Dhabi Airports – Tony has certainly earned his aviation leadership stripes.

Which is why his official appointment as CEO of Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s brand-new airline carrier, is of little surprise.

The British national, who departed Etihad in October last year amid rumours of being poached by Saudi’s new regional airline, has now been confirmed officially as taking the helm of Riyadh Air – which joins Saudia as the country’s second national airline.

The new Riyadh-headquartered airline will “leverage Saudi Arabia’s geographic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, enabling Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade and tourism”, an official statement read.

It will also give other regional airlines, including Abu Dhabi’s Etihad and Dubai’s Emirates a run for their money.

The ambitious airline launch involves the acquisition of “modern aircraft equipped with the latest technology”, a statement read, and implementation of world-class sustainability practices.

On its website, Tony says that Riyadh Air will be a “digitally native airline, driven by a pioneering spirit with an obsessive focus on attention to detail and innovation at its heart”.