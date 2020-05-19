Boeing beats Airbus in orders race at Farnborough International Airshow

Boeing won the sales battle with Airbus at this week's Farnborough International Airshow, which concluded from a trade perspective on Thursday.

The two manufacturing giants have been vying for the bragging rights at this year's event but Boeing says it has come out on top after shifting 528 aircraft compared to the 431 sold by Airbus, aided by particular success with its freight planes.

In total, the Airshow - which alternates with Paris every year - saw a total of 1,400 aircraft sold and approximately $150bn of revenues created.

"Boeing led the way at Farnborough, demonstrating value for our customers, capturing important new business in products and services, and announcing the unique strength of our strategic partnership with Embraer," said its Chief Executive Dennis Muilenberg.

"We will continue to win in the marketplace thanks to our talented team, who innovate across our enterprise with One Boeing collaboration and deliver on our proven portfolio with relentless customer focus."

Earlier this week, Business Chief reported how DHL had made headlines on the first day of the Farnborough International Airshow by announcing a deal to buy 14 of Boeing’s 777 freight jets for €4bn.