Airbus selects 10 African technology startups for Bizlab programme

The France-based aerospace manufacturer, Airbus, has announced the selection of 10 African technology startups for its Airbus Bizlab #Africa4Future accelerator programme.

The company has launched the programme in partnership with the German development service provider, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbei (GIZ), and it’s Make-IT in Africa initiative.

The, the non-profit seed und and pan-African organisation, the Meltwater Entrepreeurials School of Technology (MEST), and the South African innovation consultancy, Innocircle, also enabled the programme.

The firms selected the startups following an open public pitch event which brought together experts, potential investors, the media, and stakeholders.

SEE ALSO:

314 startups from 19 different nations submitted applications to the initiative.

The manufacturer aims to encourage entrepreneurship across a continent that is being driven by a technology-focused younger generation.

The event will be hosted in Kenya’s capital city, Nairboi. Three Kenyan startups were selected finalists – Astral Aerial, MobiTect Water Solutions, and Lentera Limited.

The event will be launched with a six-month-long business incubation and accelerator programme spanning across Germany, France, and South Africa.

The incubation will feature technical, commercial, and mentorship-focused workshops with coaches and experts from Airbus, GIZ’s Make-IT in Africa, MEST and Innocircle.