What extra benefits are Qatar Airways and Accor Hotels rolling out?

Accor Hotels (the world’s leading travel and lifestyle group) and Qatar Airways have joined forces to offer members of Le Club Accor Hotels and Qatar Airways Privilege Club a more generous travel experience.

Members of Qatar Airways’ loyalty programme (Privilege Club) can now convert their Qmiles into Le Club Accor Hotels points at the conversion rate of 4,500 Qmiles for 1,000 LCAH points. This will allow them to buy free nights and discounts on their next stay in over 3,400 hotels and will give them access to multiple rewards including Elite Experiences, Dream Stays, La Collection and e-boutique amongst others offered by the Le Club Accor Hotels loyalty programme.

There are over 30 million Le Club Accor Hotels loyalty programme members who have already collected over 2,000 points. These members can convert them into Qmiles and access a network of over 150 destinations.

Members log in to their Le Club Accor Hotels account either from a computer or directly via the Accor Hotels app, provide their Privilege Club membership number and choose how many points they would like to convert.

Similarly, Privilege Club members can convert their Qmiles to Le Club Accor Hotels points by logging in to their account and from the My Dashboard page, go onto the Redeem Qmiles tab. Members need to select Convert Qmiles from the Redemption with Partners section and complete the request form. Qmiles will be converted to LCAH points within 10 days.

Dr. Ian Di Tullio (Vice President, Customer Loyalty & Relationship Management at Qatar Airways) said: “Qatar Airways Privilege Club is delighted to further enhance the benefits offered to our members by partnering with Accor Hotels and Le Club Accor Hotels. This unique partnership will provide a rewarding travel experience to our members by offering them even more options to earn and redeem their Qmiles at some of the best hotels and resorts worldwide. This partnership illustrates the continued commitment of Privilege Club to listen to its members and make the programme more engaging to the increasingly discerning world traveller.”

Emanuel Baudart (Chief Customer Officer at Accor Hotels) commented: “Since its inception, the Le Club Accor Hotels loyalty program has focused on recognizing our guests and continuously enriching the services and experiences we offer them. That’s why today we are delighted to have this partnership with Qatar which reflects the dynamic momentum of our burgeoning program and allows us to supplement the already wide range of benefits and rewards we reserve for the Group’s loyal guests.”