What makes Qatar Airways best for business?

Qatar Airways has been voted ‘Best for Business’ in the Condé Nast Traveller ‘Readers Travel Awards’ held in London.

But what makes the airline so good for business travellers?

Here are seven ways we think Qatar Airways is leading the way for frequent flyers:

It has 150 destinations around the globe, so is able to seamlessly connect leisure and business passengers with minimal transfer times in the Middle East. In 2016, Qatar Airways has expanded its network to include Adelaide; Atlanta; Birmingham; Boston; Los Angeles; Marrakech; Pisa; Ras Al Khaimah; Sydney; and Yerevan, with services soon to be launched to Windhoek; Helsinki; Krabi; and Seychelles. It provides an on-board level of comfort for which it is renowned the world over, inclusive of on-board Wi-Fi, a flexible dine-on-demand service in Business Class. It opened the world’s largest Business Class lounge, Al Mourjan, at the airline’s hub and home, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. It has completely revamped the airline’s in-flight entertainment system, Oryx One, with more than 3,000 entertainment options – the most of any airline. It has introduced Giorgio Armani amenity kits. Expansion plans for 2017 include services to Auckland, which will be the world’s longest commercial flight; as well as Lusaka; Skopje and Nice.

