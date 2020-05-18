Qatar is construction hotspot

Qatar has been highlighted as a construction hotspot by Procorre in its latest analysis of global construction markets.

In the research Procorre, which manages the life cycle of construction projects across the world, has found that emerging markets such as India, Mexico, Qatar and Egypt are joining more established construction markets like the UK to become hotbeds of investment, project launches and better infrastructure. This in turn is creating a raft of job opportunities for contractors across a variety of specialisms.

Qatar's construction market is predicted to be worth US$59 billion by 2020, buoyed by huge government investment, a stable business environment and growing consumer demand. It is the fastest growing construction and infrastructure market in the Middle East, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup expected to create around $135bn worth of contracts in the next five years.

James Alexander, Director of Global Mobility at Procorre, said: “These geographical hotspots have seen the most impressive growth since the global recession hit in 2008 and are continuing to see high levels of government and private investment. This in turn is sparking an employment boom which is helping projects get off the ground, as well as complete on time and on budget.”

