Rolls-Royce Moves into Middle East with New Subsidiary

Rolls-Royce has set up MTU Middle East as a new regional sales and service subsidiary with head office in Dubai. MTU Middle East is to support distributors and business partners of MTU, MTU Onsite Energy and Bergen Engines in 21 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

The goal is to achieve an even more tightly knit sales and service network. In this region, high-speed and medium-speed large diesel and gas engines, drive systems and on-site power generation systems are mainly deployed in electrical power generation, the oil and gas industry, and to drive trains and agricultural machinery.

MTU, MTU Onsite Energy and Bergen Engines are part of Rolls-Royce Power Systems within the Land & Sea division of Rolls-Royce.

Dr Michael Haidinger, Chief Sales Officer at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said: "With our new sales and service centre in Dubai, we are seeking to leverage the huge potential that markets in the Middle East and North Africa carry, and to drive forward our business there in an even more targeted way."

To support its partners, the subsi­diary has its own MTU service technicians at its disposal locally for carrying out repairs on all products and across all applications, quickly and on demand. Its warehouse with spare parts store also facilitates fast reaction times and high availability.

Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 120 countries, comprising more than 380 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 4,000 marine customers, including 70 navies, and 1,200 power and nuclear customers.

