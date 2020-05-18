Saudi Arabia’s Construction Industry: What to Expect from Saudi Build 2014

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the most lucrative construction markets in the Middle East, accounting for almost 39 percent of GCC projects.

The country’s construction sector is expected to grow by almost 7.2 percent in 2014, driven by huge government investments into the development of large-scale infrastructure and construction projects.

With a gradual easing of labour and material shortages during the second half of 2014, the Saudi construction sector is predicted to further its ongoing growth during 2015 and beyond.

To be held from November 10 to 13, 2014 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, Saudi Build 2014 will present a platform to position the KSA as the biggest construction market in the region.

The show will gather international and local companies over four days to showcase the latest industry solutions to the local and regional markets.

Visitors can get deeper insights on the top products and cutting edge technologies, including aluminium frames and structures, architectural finishing products, building materials, ceramic tiles, concrete products and precast structures, construction systems, engineering and design services, environment protection equipment, landscaping and garden ornaments, security and safety tools and systems, water and heat insulation, and steel and wood products, among others.

Saudi Build 2014 will be held concurrently with Saudi Stonetech 2014 – the 17th International Stone and Stone Technology Exhibition, and Saudi Build PMV Series – the 5th International Exhibition for Construction Equipment, Plant, Machinery, and Vehicles.

The industry leading show registered a footfall of around 23,000 professional visitors during its last edition to overview top-notch offerings from over 850 exhibitors from 36 countries.