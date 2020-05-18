Shell Opens New Middle East Gas-To-Liquid Hub in Jebel Ali

Dutch oil and gas giant Shell has opened a Gas-To-Liquid (GTL) base oil hub in Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), having made Shell’s first delivery of GTL base oil in late December 2014.

Base oil is a key component in finished oils and GTL base oil specifically enables the development of premium oils for engines, as well as in speciality products, including process oils and transformer fluids.

READ OUR LATEST MAGAZINE ISSUE: January 2015

This new facility in Jebel Ali is Shell’s fourth GTL base oil storage hub alongside its existing hubs located in Houston, Hamburg and Hong Kong, and will facilitate the quicker and simpler distribution of GTL base oil to be manufactured into finished products nearer to the end customer.

Product from the hub will be used in Shell Helix Ultra with PurePlus Technology, Shell Risella X, and Shell Diala X for customers in the Middle East and in certain markets beyond such as Egypt, India, Pakistan and South Africa.

Speaking on the new hub, Dennis Cheong, Shell Vice President Supply Chain, said: “Shell Lubricants has a strong and dependable global supply chain producing high quality products and providing consistent delivery to our customers: these GTL base oil hubs are an integral part of this. Shell is the only company with a reliable supply of GTL base oil.

“This new hub accomplishes the full global integration of our transportation and storage of GTL base oil. This is a clear demonstration of where Shell’s integration and innovation add value for Shell’s customers.”

The GTL base oil is made in the Middle East at the Pearl GTL plant in Qatar, a partnership between Qatar Petroleum and Shell - the world’s largest source of GTL products.

Sheikh Thani Al Thani Deputy General Manager for Qatar Shell, said: “GTL products represent a pioneering innovation to increase the supply of highly-demanded liquid hydrocarbons. They offer significant advantages in many applications as they are virtually sulphur free, colourless and odourless.

“These attributes of GTL-based products make them very attractive to help meet the growing requirements of consumers and we are extremely proud to be at the leading edge of innovation that produces these and future superior products.”

Follow us on Twitter @BizReviewEurope and check out our Facebook page.