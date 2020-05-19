Sixth African CEO Forum held in Cote d'Ivoire focuses on transformation

The sixth edition of the African CEO Forum was held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, between 26-27th March.

The event focussed on the concept of transformation, under the banner “African champions: it's transformation time”.

The forum was organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group and Rainbow Unlimited, and brought together 1,600 delegates spanning across 60 countries.

Three president from the continent attended the event - Alassane Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire, Emmerson Mnangagwa the President of Zimbabwe, and Nana Akufo-Addo from Ghana.

“For this edition, we wanted to talk to you about change because, around us, the world is changing,” spoke President Ouattara.

“And in our opinion African companies, African economies are not transforming enough.”

“This is why we have made every effort to ensure that you leave this conference convinced, determined to make Africa's much-needed change possible.”

President Mnangagwa highlighted an economic plan for his nation, and urged investors on the continent to support each other.

“We are determined to create an open, fee and transparent economy,” Mnangagwa stated.

“My administration’s top priority is the resuscitation and revival of the economy and re-engagement with the international community for the cumulative positive impact on the quality and standard of living of the generality of our people in this country.”

“We have the resolve and political will to institute clear, coherent and sound-to-business policies which will allow for a vibrant private sector which can thrive and meaningfully contribute to our national aspirations and development agenda.”

The President of Ghana encouraged those in both the private and public sector for African to take charge of Africa.

“Africa has enormous assets, numerous resources to exploit and develop. We need to enhance the image of our continent by working together with our own resources,” he stated.