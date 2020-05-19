Article
Leadership & Strategy

Smartphone TECNO wins Africa Information Technology & Telecoms Awards

By Maureen Maingi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It was announced today that SPARK 3, a smartphone created by TECNO, has won smartphone brand of the year at the Africa Information Technology & Telecoms Awards (AITTA) 2019. AITTA is now in its third year, and has become renowned for its recognition of customer service, innovation and excellence in the in Africa Telecom and Information Technology industry.

SPARK 3 was awarded as the phone of the year for its innovative features, with its improved camera capabilities.

SEE MORE:

 

TECNO started its business in Africa in 2006, and became known as the first dual-SIM handset supplier. The emergence of this product boosted the sale of smartphones by 53% in 2011.

TRANSSION isTECNO Mobile's parent company. In 2018 TRANSSION sold 124mn mobile phones globally. According to IDC figures, TRANSSION places fourth in global mobile phone brands. The company still has the largest presence in Africa. The provider covers 70 countries including: Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Bangladesh

TRANSSION TECNOSPARK 3
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability