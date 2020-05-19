Smartphone TECNO wins Africa Information Technology & Telecoms Awards

It was announced today that SPARK 3, a smartphone created by TECNO, has won smartphone brand of the year at the Africa Information Technology & Telecoms Awards (AITTA) 2019. AITTA is now in its third year, and has become renowned for its recognition of customer service, innovation and excellence in the in Africa Telecom and Information Technology industry.

SPARK 3 was awarded as the phone of the year for its innovative features, with its improved camera capabilities.

TECNO started its business in Africa in 2006, and became known as the first dual-SIM handset supplier. The emergence of this product boosted the sale of smartphones by 53% in 2011.

TRANSSION isTECNO Mobile's parent company. In 2018 TRANSSION sold 124mn mobile phones globally. According to IDC figures, TRANSSION places fourth in global mobile phone brands. The company still has the largest presence in Africa. The provider covers 70 countries including: Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Bangladesh