SocialChorus's top five key attributes to digital workplace success

Cyrus Gilbert Rolfe, the EMEA MD of SocialChorus, shares with us his top five characteristics of a successful digital workplace.

The human capital changes as a result of the digital workplace can be sorted into five key pillars that lead to digital workplace success.

1. Digital Workplaces Are The Workplaces Of The Future

Technology is changing almost everything about how people work. The C-suite sees the digital workplace as a top priority and now leaders are taking steps to make it happen.

2. Digital Workplaces Require A Great Communications Strategy

Companies are trying to design an irresistible experience for their employees. This would allow them to engage employees and get them working harmoniously toward the organisation’s mission and objectives.

This is where a strong communications strategy paired with a workforce communications platform comes in. Because if employees are not kept in the loop, business initiatives may fail. Also, CIOs must understand that they must take accountability for shaping the company culture, not just HR and Internal Communications.

3. Digital Workplace Success Must Be Holistic

The changes business leaders make can have a big impact on all employees. That includes remote workers, contract employees, frontline employees, and employees who come into the main office every day. The chosen technology must serve all groups. It’s not about buying more tools that only solve one problem for one team. IT needs to look at the technology and challenges holistically.

4. Digital Workplaces Must Integrate Existing Tools

Businesses need to take advantage of their existing tools. A digital workplace transformation doesn’t necessarily mean a complete replacement of existing technology. Integrate new tools can be integrated with whatever is currently working for teams. This allows for workers to operate in very different ways and leverage different digital technologies while improving efficiency.

Additionally, IT must look for tools that not only integrate with other software but create a platform to unify the technology. For example, a workforce communications platform (or employee engagement platform integrates all communications channels giving companies one place to create, target, schedule, and publish communications to the channels employees prefer).

5. Digital Workplaces Sustain Organisational Performance

This involves constant re-evaluation of how the whole workforce performance improves in the organisation that does not rest. This will, in turn, keep on driving more and more impact on the bottom line of the workforce.

On the whole, embracing new technologies is important in keeping employees motivated and enabling them to leverage different digital skill sets. However, one team or department can’t and shouldn’t do it alone. Adopting a digital workplace strategy will help to align multiple disciplines and help to deliver a unified and engaged workforce that has a shared interest and investment in the company’s values and ultimately, its success.