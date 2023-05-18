Mark Weil, CEO of TMF Group, commented: “We are delighted to have three such high-calibre people join our supervisory board. They bring huge experience from their careers in the corporate and financial services sectors, and understand what it is to be a global service organisation as well as the needs and expectations of our clients.

“Along with our recent group of new blue-chip investors, having such a strong supervisory board sets us up very well for the next stage in our journey.”

Incoming trio bring plenty of experience to TMF

The supervisory board’s incoming trio certainly aren’t short of experience.

A true force to be reckoned with, Cairns began her working career as a research scientist before moving into investment banking, rising through the ranks at Citibank. She then served as CEO of Transaction Banking at ABN and as a Managing Director at Alvarez and Marsal.

In 2011, Cairns joined Mastercard as a C-suite executive leading all customer-facing business outside the US, and concluded her career as Executive Vice Chairman.

Passionate that women and men should hold equal positions in the corporate world, Cairns has chaired the 30% Club, a campaign group of senior businesspeople with the aim of achieving 30% female representation on the boards of FTSE 100 companies. She is also an advocate for women in STEM and was a senior sponsor of the Mastercard girls4tech programme, encouraging millions of girls worldwide to continue studying science.