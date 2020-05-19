Top African CEOs to attend forum in Geneva

Follow @ ShereeHanna

More than 700 African and international Chief Executive Officers, financiers and business leaders are set to meet in Geneva later this month.

They will attend the second Africa CEO Forum organised by Groupe Jeune Afrique in partnership with the African Development Bank between March 17 and 19.

Among those attending are: Mo Ibrahim, President of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Bob Collymore, CEO of Safaricom, Kola Karim, CEO of Shoreline Energy and Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

The event seeks to bring English and French speaking leading economic players closer together to facilitate local exchange development, public-private dialogue to build a foundation which would encourage new growth of new activities and enhance and support African entrepreneurship.

The event will feature an overview of the African private sector through four plenary conferences and eight knowledge sessions.

The Africa's competitiveness enhancement, the place for African companies in major construction projects, the Africapitalism paradigm, and the digital revolution are among the core themes that will be presented in the plenary conferences.

The eight knowledge sessions will attempt to address more concretely the trends in company management and strategies to encourage its growth: agribusiness, extractive industries, capital partnerships, etc

Amir Ben Yahmed, President of the Africa CEO Forum said: “These topics prove to be very relevant to businessmen and investors who wish to think 'out of the box'.

“The format relies on the tremendous experience of iconic CEOs and experts who will propose significant strategies in regards to the company management and identify key growth drivers in different sectors".